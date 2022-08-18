Khamzat Chimaev claims Kamaru Usman is “scared” to fight him, believes he will “retire” instead of facing him

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think Kamaru Usman will ever fight him.

In the main event of UFC 278, Usman will be defending his welterweight title against Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, next month’s UFC 279 pay-per-view event is headlined by Khamzat Chimaev taking on Nate Diaz.

UFC President Dana White has stated that if both Usman and Chimaev win their upcoming bouts, a future scrap between the two would be the “fight to make”. However, the Swede has his doubts that Usman would accept such a matchup.

“We will see. If Kamaru wins the fight, I think he gonna take long time to come back and maybe gonna retire. I think the guy’s scared from me,” Chimaev said to TheMacLife. “He always talk about maybe I finish, maybe I finish. I hope he gonna win the fight and I fight with him. But if he stays long time away, Jorge starts to talk too much, I might have to smash his face as well.”

Even though ‘Borz’ does expect Usman to win on Saturday, he thinks this could be the champ’s final fight. With that said, Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t seem to care about missing out on a fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ as he says he’s the real money fight and the biggest star in the UFC.

“Everyone was running from me, because I’m bad fight for everyone, now they know its money. Money fight is me. Conor’s away, he’s on some movie shit. Khabib is out. Israel don’t make good fights,” Chimaev added. “Nobody wanna see that guy fight, now only me make real fights. I think I’m already the biggest star in the UFC. Nobody wanna see those guys. What Israel did, all respect for that guy, he defend his title, everything, he doing good, a good job. I am here for fight like UFC needs. Everybody wanna see you fighting, not like playing, making points like playing tennis, you know?”

There is no question Chimaev is a massive star and if he does get the chance to face Usman it would be a huge pay-per-view event.

Do you think we will ever see Khamzat Chimaev fight Kamaru Usman?

