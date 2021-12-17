Erin Blanchfield happy with dominant win over Miranda Maverick, ‘wouldn’t be opposed’ to rebooking Maycee Barber fight

Erin Blanchfield knew she surprised a lot of people at UFC 269.

Blanchfield entered her UFC 269 fight against Miranda Maverick as the betting underdog but she dominated the fight to win a clear-cut decision. Although this was Blanchfield’s second UFC fight, she knew after the opening seconds of the fight, she would be able to control Maverick with ease.

“I’m not completely surprised. I thought she was going to have a little more for me as grappling is her strength,” Blanchfield said to BJPENN.com. “But, once I felt that initial clinch off that first body lock I had I knew she had nothing for me for the rest of the fight. It didn’t surprise me once I felt her strength.”

Although Blanchfield won all three rounds, she didn’t get the finish which is something she was angling for. However, she knows Maverick is a very game and tough opponent so she did think it would be tough to put her away.

“Obviously I would’ve preferred the finish, and maybe there are certain things I could’ve done to get the finish,” Blanchfield explained. “But, I’m pretty happy with my performance and surprised a lot of people by beating her as dominantly as I did. I’m happy with it.”

With the win over Miranda Maverick, Erin Blanchfield is now 8-1 as a pro but remains on the outside looking in on the flyweight rankings. Yet, the 22-year-old is confident her next opponent will be ranked.

“I was thinking I needed a finish to get ranked so I’m not too surprised I didn’t get ranked. I definitely think I will get a ranked person next, but I’m not sure who will be next,” Blanchfield said.

Even though Blanchfield has made it known she wants a ranked opponent next, she isn’t sure who it will be. However, she says she would have an interest in rebooking the fight with Maycee Barber for early next year.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I wanted to fight before the end of the year so when her opponent fell out that is why I wanted to fight her,” Blanchfield said. “It is a great fight for me, but I can see me fighting Maycee maybe in my next fight or at some point as we will both be in this game for a while.”

Who would you like to see Erin Blanchfield fight next?