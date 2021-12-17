Chris Daukaus explains why Derrick Lewis is more dangerous than Francis Ngannou

Chris Daukaus believes Derrick Lewis is more dangerous than Francis Ngannou.

Daukaus is set to face Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 45, which serves as the final card of 2021. Entering the fight, Daukaus is the betting favorite and he believes he has all the tools to outwork Lewis to get the win.

However, Daukaus knows he has to be careful the entire fight as he is well aware of the fact that Lewis has KO power for the entire 25 minutes. According to the former Philadelphia police officer, he believes that is the big difference between Lewis and Ngannou.

“I think that is what makes Derrick the more dangerous fighter than Francis. He carries that power throughout that whole fight so you have to be switched on the entire fight and can’t take any breaks,” Daukaus said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “You can’t have any lack of judgment or slips in your technique because he will make you pay and you will be waking up with the ref and doctor in your face.”

Although Chris Daukaus believes Derrick Lewis is more dangerous than Francis Ngannou, he does think this will be a good fight for him to prepare him for Ngannou. He knows “The Black Beast” and the heavyweight champion are very similar opponents as they are strikers with KO power. However, he says every fight is different and he can’t put too much stock into how he does against Lewis if and when he fights Ngannou.

“Absolutely. He is a good comparison to Francis but as I said Derrick is more dangerous because he can hold that power the entire fight,” Daukaus said. “Francis is getting better with his overall game, he’s more athletic than Derrick which will help him in certain aspects. Each guy is a new puzzle that I have to solve.”

Do you agree with Chris Daukaus that Derrick Lewis is more dangerous than Francis Ngannou?