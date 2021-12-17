Andre Ewell aiming to win bonus money against Charles Jourdain at UFC Vegas 45: ‘It’s going to be a banger’

Andre Ewell always knew he would end up fighting at featherweight in the UFC, he just didn’t think it would happen this soon.

At UFC Vegas 45, Ewell will move to 145lbs to take on Charles Jourdain. It is a move a long time in the making as Ewell says he would throw up in order to make bantamweight, so he’s eager to fight at 145lbs.

“It was always a discussion I had with my manager and team ever since I got into the UFC that I wanted to go up,” Ewell said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The goal was to climb ’35 and then move up, but things didn’t go that way.”

Although Ewell thought he wouldn’t move up to featherweight for a while, he did have his eye on Charles Jourdain. He admits he is a fan of him and always watched his fight as he was excited to see his striking style, which he thinks he can match up well against.

“Definitely, because for like an entire year whenever Jourdain fought I made sure to watch as I’m a fan,” Ewell explained. “Our styles also match up well, so for me to take him on for my debut for 145 is awesome. It’s the ending card for the year and it’s going to be a banger that people want to see.”

Against Charles Jourdain, Andre Ewell knows it will be a tough fight as the Canadian is a very dynamic striker and someone that is hard to put away. However, Ewell is confident in his standup and his power that he won’t just beat Jourdain but will finish him.

“I feel like we are going to go into it but I will be moving and fighting every round like how I usually fight the first. He’s a tough guy, but to finish him, that’s a double win for me. I’m aiming for the bonus as I plan to finish him,” Ewell said.

