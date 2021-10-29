Diego Sanchez still in talks with BKFC, could be matched up with Mike Perry says David Feldman: ‘A lot of people would talk about that fight’ “

Diego Sanchez may still be fighting sans gloves next time out.

Sanchez was linked to possibly signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship earlier this year. However, nothing came of it but BKFC president, David Feldman confirmed to BJPENN.com they are still in talks with Sanchez. Not only that, but they are discussing him possibly fighting Mike Perry in “Platinum’s” BKFC debut.

“Yeah, we are still in talks with Diego. We had some things come up in New Mexico as we were going to do some things there but that will be postponed to early next year,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com about Sanchez. “His name could come up for Mike Perry. But, we always said when we matched up Diego we would make sure we matched him right and not in over his head. I don’t know if Mike Perry is over his head or not. They are both identical styles.”

Although some may be critical of Diego Sanchez fighting again, Feldman disagrees. He thinks Sanchez can still fight and bring it and would be in some exciting fights for fans. The legend has also parted ways with Joshua Fabia who was the reason why he was released by the UFC.

“Diego would be good, a lot of people would talk about that fight. We would probably catch a lot of scrutiny because people say they don’t want to see Diego fight anymore,” Feldman said about Sanchez. “But, at the end of the day, Diego always comes to fight, and if he’s matched right and trains right you can get a very good Diego that will stay in the middle of the ring and bang it out.”

Whether or not Diego Sanchez will eventually sign with BKFC is uncertain, and whether or not he will face Mike Perry is also unknown at this time. However, it would be a big fight and a fight that would be fan-friendly.

Would you like to see Diego Sanchez vs. Mike Perry?