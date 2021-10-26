Mike Perry is ‘the perfect fit for BKFC,’ says David Feldman, could be fast-tracked to a title shot

Mike Perry is the newest fighter of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship roster.

On Tuesday it was revealed Perry signed a multi-fight deal with the sans gloves promotion. The news caught many by surprise but BKFC president, David Feldman, says this is something that has been in the works for quite some time.

“Malki Kawa and I talk often as we work with a lot of his fighters so I always ask him about some of his fighters who are upcoming free agents and he mentioned Mike Perry. I told people that they wouldn’t believe this one, it’s pretty cool,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com. “We have been talking for a while as we knew his contract had come up and we were an option for him. After talking to him and Malki Kawa for a bit, we were able to make it happen. He is the perfect fit for BKFC. If you are going to pick an MMA fighter to make a perfect BKFC fighter, you are probably picking Mike Perry.”

When the deal was announced it was reported to be a multi-fight deal. Feldman, however, revealed to BJPENN.com that the contract is just for three fights. Yet, he expects to keep “Platinum” for long past that.

“This one is only a three-fight deal. But, I think he’s going to love it here and we can keep him past that,” Feldman revealed. “But, I’m looking forward to debuting him in early 2022. The reaction has been very good.”

With Mike Perry now under contract, the plan now is to finalize an opponent for his BKFC debut. Feldman says they hope to announce a date and opponent in the next week or so.

“We have been talking to him about a timeline and that will likely be in January. So many fighters have hit me up saying they want to fight him,” Feldman said. “We have a couple of guys in mind. But, we just wanted to get this announcement dropped and get a date an opponent set up and announce it in a week or so and he’ll headline the card.”

For Perry, he joins a stacked 175lbs roster in BKFC but Feldman knows Perry has the name recognition that he could get fast-tracked to a title shot with just one win.

“I think he’s born for this. He could very well get a fast track to a title shot because of his experience and talent,” Feldman concluded. “He might get a big win in his debut and his second fight could be for the belt. If not, certainly his third would be.”

Who do you want to see Mike Perry make his BKFC debut against?