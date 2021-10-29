Jiri Prochazka says his next fight is for the UFC title, explains why he turned down ‘disrespectful’ Aleksandar Rakic

Jiri Prochazka believes his next fight will be for UFC gold.

Prochazka served as the backup fighter for the UFC 267 main event between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Although he was not needed as both men made weight, Prochazka believes his next fight is for the title, which is why he turned down Aleksandar Rakic.

“I believe my next fight is for the title, that is why I told him no,” Prochazka said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That was the reason, that was the true reason, the chance to fight for the title. If there wasn’t this chance to fight for the title, I would fight Rakic and that is all. Nothing more.”

Although Prochazka is open to fighting anyone including Rakic, he thinks he deserves the title shot, and being the backup fighter secures him as the next title challenger.

Yet, Jiri Prochazka also believes Aleksandar Rakic is disrespectful in the way he talks, but he knows he is a good fighter.

“I just see him as a fighter, sometimes he is disrespectful like he speaks disrespectfully, but I don’t take that personally,” Prochazka said. “I see him as a good fighter, a hard worker in the fight. He uses more his pure will and strength to take a win, not so much with special techniques.”

Ultimately, Prochazka is eager to be the backup fighter and see Blachowicz fight Teixeira live. After the fight, he says he will get back into training and await his next fight offer, which is certain will be for the title.

“It doesn’t matter, I want to fight when the time will come. When they offer me a fight for the title I will fight,” Prochazka concluded.

