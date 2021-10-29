Dana White responds after Joanna Jedrzejczyk asks for a bigger piece of cake: “Joanna ate a lot of cake when she was champion”

Dana White responded after Joanna Jedrzejczyk asked for a bigger piece of cake, saying that “Joanna ate a lot of cake when she was champion.”

Despite having not fought since March 2018, Jedrzejczyk has been in the news as of late for several reasons. First, divisional rival Marina Rodriguez said that she wanted to see her removed from the rankings following her win over Mackenzie Dern earlier this month. After that, the UFC rankings did in fact remove Jedrzejczyk from the rankings pool. Since then, she has come out and said that she would like to return to the UFC and plans to in 2022, but she is hoping to get a new contract, or as she says, “a bigger piece of the cake.”

Speaking to MMAFighting.com in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 267, White was asked if he heard these comments from Jedrzejczyk about asking for more money. As far as White goes, while he is a big fan of the Polish fighter, he also thinks that she needs to be realistic with her asks. White noted that Jedrzejczyk told the UFC that she only wants to fight in title fights, but as White mentioned, that isn’t how the UFC operates. It is possible that Jedrzejczyk could get some sort of modified contract in the future but still will have to take a new approach to this because it seems like White is not budging right now on her pay.

“Joanna ate a lot of cake when she was champion, you know what I mean? She was the champ, she did very, very well, deservedly. She’s a little savage and I love that kid,” White said. “She was telling us she only wants to fight title fights, but that’s not really how it works.”

Do you think Dana White is going to give Joanna Jedrzejczyk a bigger piece of the cake as she has requested?