Diego Ferreira preparing for a “brawl” against Beneil Dariush, eyes Felder or RDA next

Diego Ferreira is excited to rematch Beneil Dariush.

At UFC 179 in October of 2014, Dariush edged out a decision against Ferreira in a fight the Brazilian took on short notice. Since then, however, both men have become top-15 lightweights and the Fortis MMA product believes the rematch just makes sense.

“It is a fight I wanted, especially to get a ranking to prove if I really deserve to be there,” Ferreira said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I think it is a good challenge. We have fought before but it was a long time ago and now it is going to be a great fight. He comes with five wins, I come with six wins, it will be a good fight.”

Although Dariush took Ferreira’s 0, the Brazilian doesn’t view this as a revenge fight. He also doesn’t think of this as a rematch given how much has changed since the first fight.

However, Ferreira is excited at the chance to prove he is a top-10 lightweight by beating Dariush. He also expects this fight to be an all-out brawl.

“I don’t know. I’m ready for everything. The strategy we are building is to be ready for grappling, to stand up, to box, to mix in everything,” Ferreira explained. “I do think we will stay standing and brawl. I like that because those are the fights I like.”

The hope for Diego Ferreira is to get his hand raised and have an active 2021. He only had one fight last year and the Brazilian knows time is running out for him to make a push for a title shot.

“I am really looking forward to having at least three fights this year. Last year was not good for me but this year I will be 110 percent focused on being active,” Ferreira said.

If everything goes Ferreira’s way, he plans to make a callout and believes a fight against Paul Felder or Rafael dos Anjos makes sense. He also says he would like to face Michael Chandler as he doesn’t like how the former Bellator champion jumped the line.

“I have been calling out Paul Felder for the last two years. It would be good to fight RDA or Paul Felder. Felder is coming off two losses and I don’t get how he is ranked ahead of me, but hey I don’t care,” Ferreira concluded. “It would be a good challenge for me. My eye is more on Michael Chandler. That guy jumped in front of everyone.”

