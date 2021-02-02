Just Scrap Radio Ep. 26 with Frankie Edgar, Diego Ferreira, Cody Stamann, Andre Ewell, and Mike Rodriguez

The 26th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 18.

We’re first joined by fourth-ranked bantamweight, Frankie Edgar (2:58). Next, 10th-ranked lightweight, Diego Ferreira (15:50) comes on. 13th-ranked bantamweight, Cody Stamann (32:18) joins the show. UFC bantamweight, Andre Ewell (46:15) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC light heavyweight, Mike Rodriguez (1:00:33).

Frankie Edgar opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 18 co-main event against Cory Sandhagen. Edgar discusses finally getting the chance to fight Sandhagen and what a win does for him. The future UFC Hall of Famer also touches on the state of the bantamweight division and what becoming a champion in another weight class does for his legacy. Edgar closes it out by touching on Conor McGregor and what would’ve happened had they fought years ago when it was rumored.

Diego Ferreira then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 18 main card scrap against Beneil Dariush. It is a rematch over six years in the making and Ferreira believes will be much different. Ferreira also touches on the lightweight division and what a win over Dariush does for him at lightweight.

Cody Stamann joins the show to talk about his UFC Vegas 18 fight. Originally, he was supposed to fight Andre Ewell but it was revealed Ewell was out of the fight due to COVID-19. It is still a good talk about Stamann’s last couple of months, the state of the bantamweight division, and the cursed Merab Dvalishvili fight.

Andre Ewell comes to talk about his now canceled fight against Cody Stamann. This interview was recorded before the fight was canceled but is still a good interview about Ewell and his place at bantamweight.

Mike Rodriguez closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 18 fight against Danilo Marques. Rodriguez discusses his controversial last fight against Ed Herman and Rodriguez hoping to get past that in this fight.

