Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing match postponed

The upcoming exhibition boxing fight between legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul has officially been postponed.

Floyd vs. Paul was set to take place on February 20 on pay-per-view. However, the fight is delayed indefinitely. Fanmio founder and CEO Solomon Engel provided the following statement to ESPN about the current state of this potential matchup.

“After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details,” Engel said of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight.

Both Mayweather and Paul are looking to cash in on the new influx of exhibition boxing bouts featuring celebrities and YouTubers. In the case of Paul, he’s quickly become a big name in the world of combat sports for his previous fights with KSI. His brother, Jake Paul, is currently set to take on former UFC and Bellator fighter Ben Askren in a boxing superfight in April. Both the Paul brothers are all about making the most amount of money possible which is why Mayweather was a natural dance partner. Although purists hate this fight, casual boxing fans will surely tune in.

Mayweather (50-0) hasn’t fought since 2018 when he knocked out kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN. Prior to that, he picked up his 50th professional boxing win when he knocked out UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the summer of 2017. Though he is now 43 and retired from professional fights, Mayweather has left the door open for these types of big-money exhibition fights, which is why this Paul fight is a great fit.

Paul (0-1) has only fought once as a pro, losing a split decision to KSI in 2019 in his professional boxing debut. He also has another fight with KSI that was an exhibition bout in 2018 that ended in a majority draw. When the news of Mayweather vs. Paul came out, the sportsbooks listed Paul as a gigantic betting underdog for this fight. He will now have some more time to prepare for it with this fight now postponed.