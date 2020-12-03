Diego Ferreira believes he’s the dark horse at 155lbs, discusses trouble getting fights: “I feel like everyone is scared”

Diego Ferreira has had a hard time getting fights.

At UFC 246 in January, Ferreira picked up the biggest win of his career as he submitted former champion, Anthony Pettis, in the second round. It was his sixth straight victory and following the win, many figured he would get a top-10 opponent. However, for the Brazilian, he has yet to fight again and won’t fight until February when he battles Beneil Dariush.

For Ferreira, he says this year has been frustrating as due to COVID-19 and injuries he hasn’t been able to capitalize on his win over Pettis.

“It has been really frustrating especially with the last two fights I had. But, I couldn’t fight after COVID and an injury. It has been really hard,” Ferreira said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That win was good, I wish I could’ve capitalized a little more with a few more fights but I’m excited for 2021 to see what we have in front of us.”

Since the win over Pettis, Diego Ferreira said he has asked about every single fighter ranked above him. However, no opponent agreed to fight him leaving him on the sidelines for the majority of 2020.

For the Fortis MMA fighter, he views himself and Charles Oliveira as the dark horses at lightweight and wonders if people are scared to fight him.

“I don’t know, I feel like everyone is scared. I’ve asked everyone above me to fight but no one wants to fight. It is the way the UFC works, but Charles and I are consistent, so I don’t understand why we aren’t apart of these big fights,” Ferreira explained. “We are on big winning streaks and a guy that just signed with the UFC is trying to get a top-three opponent. I hope I can get a big name on the big show soon.”

One opponent Diego Ferreira did ask the UFC about was Michael Chandler. However, according to the 35-year-old, the former Bellator champ wasn’t interested in the fight.

“I don’t understand what Chandler wants. He just came from Bellator and jump into the UFC and you want to get a ranked fighter,” Diego Ferreira said. “I don’t think it’s fair, but I would’ve loved to welcome him to the UFC. I would be grateful for that. Unfortunately, I don’t think it will happen as he wants a top-three guy. I’m right here.”

For now, Diego Ferreira is training for his bout against Beneil Dariush on February 6. The hope for Ferreira is if he beats Dariush he can finally get a top-five opponent.

Do you think Diego Ferreira is the dark horse at lightweight?