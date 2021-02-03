Paige VanZant says the “door is open” for a return to MMA after BKFC

Paige VanZant is set to make her BKFC debut this Friday night but says she is open to a return to MMA.

VanZant shocked many when she signed with BKFC after she fought out her contract with the UFC. Many thought she would sign with Bellator but she decided to go sans gloves. Although she will be the face of the promotion, VanZant revealed BKFC will allow her to take an MMA fight will under contract with them.

“BKFC, they did give me the liberty in my contract to be able to take an MMA fight. I was informed of that by my manager, and I didn’t know that at first,” Paige VanZant said to TMZ Sports. “At first, I was like, ‘No, I just want to do the boxing.’ But I think that, coming to American Top Team, it rebirthed my excitement and I now realize how good I am.”

Since moving to American Top Team full-time, Paige VanZant says she found the love for MMA again. However, for right now, she is focused on BKFC but says the door is open for a possible return.

“I’m training with these coaches who believe in me,” VanZant said. “Having them say they believe in me, and they train some of the best fighters in the entire world, and they look at me and they believe that I’m good.

“So that kinda sparked that passion all over the place,” Paige VanZant continued. “So yeah, maybe I will take an MMA fight. I’m strictly focused on the boxing right now, especially for this fight. That’s all I do. But, maybe. Let’s see. The door is open, so it’s definitely there.”

Paige VanZant headlines KnuckleMania this Friday against Britain Hart in her BKFC debut. Assuming she wins, it is likely VanZant will fight again soon and continue to build her stock outside of MMA.

Do you think we see Paige VanZant fight in MMA again?