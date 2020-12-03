After doing part of training camp through Zoom, Montana De La Rosa expects to finish Talia Santos

Montana De La Rosa had a unique fight camp for her short-notice fight against Talia Santos.

De La Rosa is stepping up on about a month’s notice to battle Santos at UFC Vegas 16. It is a very intriguing matchup, and for the 25-year-old in De La Rosa, she just wanted to get another fight in this year.

“I’m always ready to fight, I was ready to fight after the last one,” De La Rosa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I felt I had gotten a lot better the last camp and had more to show. I’m just glad I was able to get one in so soon.”

However, a downside of the short notice fight is that Montana De La Rosa couldn’t go out to Colorado to train at Team Elevation. She spent her last camp there and felt she improved a ton on her striking and footwork.

So, ahead of this fight, De La Rosa wanted to continue working with them so she spent a good chunk of her training camp on Zoom with Eliot Marshall.

“Everything is going great. I am at Genesis jiu-jitsu. I wasn’t able to go out to Elevation as they had a bunch of COVID going on,” she explained. “But, Eliot Marshall was able to call me and go on Zoom with me to go over certain situations and certain spots I could be. It has been really good.”

Ultimately, Montana De La Rosa is confident her style is not a good one for Santos and expects to add another finish to her record. The 25-year-old knows she can’t get into a striking match with her and is confident she’ll be able to get the fight to the mat.

“Styles make fights and McCann was a good fight for her. But, she is super strong and tough and comes forward and bangs. It will be interesting getting in there with her. The only thing she has on me is her Muay Thai,” De La Rosa concluded. “So, just not keeping it at that kicking range is where I think I win. I think my cardio will be great and I’ve been working on it a lot. It is my fight style, I like to get the finish and it is the goal.”

Do you think Montana De La Rosa will finish Talia Santos?