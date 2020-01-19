UFC 246 Results: Carlos Diego Ferreira submits Anthony Pettis (Video)

A key lightweight bout featuring former division champion Anthony Pettis taking on surging division contender Carlos Diego Ferreira took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 246 event.

Pettis (22-9 MMA) will return to the promotions lightweight division following a 1-1 stint at welterweight. During that stretch, ‘Showtime‘ scored a knockout victory over Stephen Thompson and then suffered a decision setback to Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Carlos Diego Ferreira (16-2 MMA) will enter UFC 246 on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Mairbek Taisumov at UFC 242.

Round one begins and both men are happy to stand and trade from the get go. Ferreira with a good body shot. Pettis answers with a nice combination. Carlos is applying the pressure right now. Pettis is circling towards his left. Good body kick from Ferreira. He leaps in with a right and then shoots for a takedown. He goes to take the back of Anthony and is successful. Pettis is looking to scramble but Ferreira has him locked up. Pettis scrambles and gets back to his feet. He looks for a high kick but it is blocked. Ferreira shoots in for a takedown. Anthony Pettis is doing a good job of defending. He breaks free and lands a right hand. Ferreira works his way inside and scores another takedown. He immediately moves to side control. Pettis is able to spin and throw him off. Carlos with a couple of punches to end round one.

Round two begins and Ferreira walks forward quickly. Pettis with a kick to the body. Carlos grabs the leg and looks for a takedown. He gets it and immediately moves to Pettis’ back. He locks in both hooks and begins working for a rear-naked choke. He locks it in and this is all over!

Official UFC 246 Result: Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis by submission in Round 1

