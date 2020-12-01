Just Scrap Radio Ep. 21 with Jack Hermansson, Diego Ferreira, Montana De La Rosa and Cody Durden

The 21st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 16.

We’re first joined by fourth-ranked middleweight contender, Jack Hermansson (3:01). Next, ninth-ranked lightweight, Diego Ferreira (17:36) joins the show. Then, the 15th-ranked flyweight, Montana De La Rosa (31:34) comes on. Closing out the show is flyweight contender, Cody Durden (41:31).

Jack Hermansson opens up the show to discuss this hectic training camp and the lead up to his UFC Vegas 16 fight. It should be noted this interview was recorded before Marvin Vettori stepped up on short notice but it is still a good insight into Jack’s camp. Hermansson discusses losing out on the Darren Till fight and which fighters turned him down after that. He then concludes the chat by talking about the state of the middleweight division and some possible opponent he wants if he gets his hand raised on Saturday.

Diego Ferreira then comes on to provide an update on what is going on in his life. Ferreira scored a massive submission win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 246 in January. However, since then, the Brazilian has yet to get a fight due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries. He recently did get booked to rematch Beneil Dariush but Ferreira said he told the UFC he wanted to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC, but that appears unlikely to happen now.

Montana De La Rosa joins the program to discuss her short-notice UFC Vegas 16 fight against Talia Santos. Montana talks about why she took the fight and what training camp was like for a short-notice fight. The flyweight contender also touches on her last loss and how she wanted to end 2020 on a win.

Cody Durden closes out the show to talk about his UFC Vegas 16 fight against Jimmy Flick. Durden made his UFC debut earlier this year at bantamweight and fought Chris Gutierrez to a draw. Durden talks about why he is making the move to 125-pounds and him wanting to derail the hype of Flick.

Be sure to share as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

