Dan Lambert would be “really surprised” if Amanda Nunes decides to retire

American Top Team owner, Dan Lambert doesn’t expect Amanda Nunes to retire from MMA.

Following Nunes’ UFC 250 win over Felicia Spencer where she defended her featherweight title, the Brazilian has hinted at retirement. Nunes has accomplished everything in the sport from being a champ-champ to now defending both titles. Nunes is also widely considered the GOAT of women’s MMA.

Since the fight, however, Nunes has been spending time with her family as she and Nina Ansaroff are expecting a baby later this year.

“Amanda does a lot of the family stuff after fights. She came to the gym after the fight for a celebration just talking to everybody,” Lambert said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “She hasn’t been back training since they are getting ready to have a baby. But, she lives just down the street and I spoke with her the other day. She’s good and when something comes around, she’ll start training, probably sooner rather than later.

Although Nunes hasn’t been in the gym lately, Lambert says this is what she does after every fight. And, even with the talk of retirement, the ATT owner believes it would be hard for Nunes to retire while on top of the sport.

“Yeah, I would be really surprised. You spend your whole life busting your ass to get to the point where she is right now and make some really good money,” he explained. “To do all that work to get there and only reap the benefits for a couple of fights, it doesn’t make sense. She is now in a position to take care of her family for the rest of her life. I would be surprised if she didn’t take advantage of that.”

For Lambert, he believes Nunes will come back and defend her bantamweight title. Then go back up to featherweight and just flip flop defending titles. But, for the ATT owner, he believes Nunes is closing in on becoming the all-time GOAT.

“It is not just beating those names but it is how she beat them. Ronda and Cyborg didn’t go a minute. Miesha and Holly didn’t get out of the first round, she is not just beating the best of the best she is starching them,” he concluded. “She is the GOAT female and I put her in the top-five females of all-time. She’s in the same conversation as the GSPs of the world.”

Do you think Amanda Nunes will retire?