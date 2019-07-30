Dan Lambert believes Amanda Nunes belongs in the GOAT conversation

Amanda Nunes is the reigning bantamweight and featherweight champion and is fresh off of a knockout win over Holly Holm at UFC 239.

Now, Amanda Nunes is hoping to defend her featherweight title, but it’s hard to say who she’ll fight. Cris Cyborg could soon be a free agent, and other than that, there are no real contenders on win-streaks available for Nunes.

Regardless, according to American Top Team Owner, Dan Lambert, they expect Nunes to fight at featherweight next time out.

“Amanda and us at the gym want her to defend featherweight title next. We don’t care who it is against. There have been a few champ-champs but no one has defended both titles, and she wants to do that,” Lambert said to BJPENN.com. “She doesn’t care who it is if it Cyborg if she re-signs or someone else. She wants to defend it by the year’s end. We just have to wait and see.”

If Nunes does defend her featherweight title next, it would be the first time a two-division UFC champion has defended both titles. Lambert already knows the Brazilian is the greatest female fighter of all-time, but he believes she is entering the conversation of the greatest fighter of all-time, regardless of gender. He also expects her to reign as UFC champion for a long time.

“There is no conversation to be had of who is the best female fighter of all-time. Now, it is about how high she will set that bar,” he said. “As far as just the greatest fighter of all-time, not even women, she is knocking on that door. Defending both belts would add to that. I don’t see anyone beating Amanda right now.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/30/2019.