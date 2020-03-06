UFC champion Amanda Nunes announces that she will have a daughter come September

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes has announced she is expecting a baby girl with fellow MMA fighter Nina Ansaroff.

The exciting news comes as a great start to 2020 for the couple, who have been talking about having children together since 2017. They came to a mutual decision that Ansaroff would carry their child. This follows their engagement in 2018 where “The Lioness” dropped down on one knee to propose to her partner.

Nunes and Ansaroff took to social media to announce the exciting news.

I wanna tell every single person on this planet that…. Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September! I cannot wait to see her. ❤️ Gente deixa eu dividir minha felicidade com vocês 😍 contando os dias para setembro. Raegan Ann Nunes @NinaAnsaroff pic.twitter.com/MyK6XZ0N2v — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 5, 2020

“I wanna tell every single person on this planet that…. Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September! I cannot wait to see her,” Nunes wrote on Twitter.

It can be expected that Nunes will continue to defend her titles as the featherweight and bantamweight champion while Ansaroff takes some time out. It was recently announced that Nunes is expected to defend her 145lb title at UFC 250 this May in Sao Paulo Brazil against Felicia Spencer.

However, many moms have already made the transition from pregnancy back to MMA life. Michelle Waterson gave birth to her first child in 2011 and has made it clear that she wants to set a new precedent as the UFC’s “Mom Champ.” That hasn’t quite come to fruition yet, her last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk and she is currently ranked No. 8 in the strawweight division. Recently, the Olympic wrestler Sara McCann also returned to action after an 18-month layoff and having a newborn. She put on a stellar performance and won by unanimous decision against Lina Lansberg. Other moms like Rachael Ostovich and Cat Zingano have also been kicking ass in MMA for years.

It’s not clear when Nina Ansaroff will fight again, but the team at BJPENN.com sends its congratulations to her and Amanda Nunes!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/6/2020.