Ciryl Gane says keeping the distance is key to defeating Francis Ngannou, wants to be the first person to finish him

Ciryl Gane is well-aware of Francis Ngannou’s power due to the time they spent training with one another.

Gane and Ngannou used to train with each other years ago and during that time, the Frenchman says he remembers the power of the champ. He also says he enters every fight knowing he can get knocked out so nothing changes in preparation to face Ngannou.

“I remember his power. We have no surprises, you have a guy like me, good footwork and technical,” Gane said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Then, you have a guy like him who is stronger and powerful… This is a game for me, this is a game. That is why I’m not afraid (of his power). If I lose and he knocks me down, every time I go in the cage, I know I can win the fight but I also have to be aware that I can get knocked out.”

Not only did Gane and Ngannou used to train with one another, but the interim champ’s coach is Fernand Lopez who trained Ngannou for years. Gane knows that is a big advantage for him.

Lopez knowing the tendencies of Francis Ngannou will definitely be a big advantage for Ciryl Gane on Saturday. However, the most important thing for the Frenchman in this fight is to keep the distance and not let ‘The Predator’ blitz him.

“The bigger problem I have with Francis is his power. He knows how to use it. That is why he is really dangerous and is confident with his power,” Gane said. “My first problem will be to manage the distance… I started MMA about four years ago. My plan was to manage the distance to escape the wrestling game, the ground game everything. Today that is my strength and that will help me against Francis.”

Not only will keeping the distance be key, but Gane also says his wrestling may come to play in this fight. He believes he has the advantage on the ground. With that, he says if the takedown is there to be had at UFC 270, he will take it.

“Everything is possible. I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do. If I think it is a good choice to take him down, I will try and take him down,” Gane said.

Ultimately, Gane is confident he has all the tools to defeat Ngannou and he hopes he can become the first person to finish the champ.

“Like every fight I have. There are no surprises in my game, I do exactly what I do every single fight. Touch him and not get touched, manage the distance and we will see what happens… If it is possible, I am going to finish him for sure. That is why people are so excited as I’ve never lost and although he’s lost already, nobody has finished Francis. If me or Francis goes down before the fight ends, it will be the first time in our career.”

Do you think Ciryl Gane will defeat Francis Ngannou at UFC 270?