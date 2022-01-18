Cody Stamann expects to dominate Said Nurmagomedov at UFC 270, plans to call out Sean O’Malley

Cody Stamann believes he could be fighting for his job on Saturday night.

Stamann enters his UFC 270 fight against Said Nurmagomedov on a two-fight losing streak. With that, he knows the pressure is on him, but for Stamann he’s glad to just finally get a fight.

“After my last fight I was dealing with some health issues regarding my weight cut, so I needed a month to get things squared away,” Stamann said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Then, I was pretty eager to get back into the cage but it didn’t happen. There wasn’t a matchup that made sense for the UFC, for me. I was convinced I was fighting November or December so I started training hard in August, and then I got the phone call in October to fight Said Nurmagomedov. But, they then told me January and I was at a point like let’s do it if that’s the earliest I can get in.”

Entering the scrap against Nurmagomedov, Stamann knows he has a dangerous opponent due to the fact Said is a great kickboxer and throws a ton of spinning attacks.

“Anytime you have a guy that kickboxes that well on the outside there are a lot of dangers that come with it,” Stamann said. “You have to really prepare for those things like the spin kicks. I’m confident everywhere going into this fight, obviously, you have to be careful. For me, it’s all about doing what I know I can, I have to show up.”

Although Nurmagomedov is dangerous with his spinning attacks, Cody Stamann believes those attacks set him up to be able to get the takedowns. Once he gets the takedown, the American knows he should be able to control the scrap.

“I’m going to wrestle him, he’s Dagestani,” Stamann explained. “I’m going to wrestle him, there’s no question, I’ll shoot on him and if he makes a mistake and spins against me, I’m 100 percent taking his back and making it miserable for him down there.”

Once he gets Nurmagomedov down, Stamann says he has been working on his ground and pound as he wants to get a stoppage win. Yet, if the stoppage doesn’t come, he believes a dominant win over Nurmagomedov will be massive for his career.

“Going out there and finishing a guy like Nurmagomedov. Going out there and dominating a Dagestani in grappling is equally as impressive. I can 100 percent take him down and finish him, for the last six months, it’s been about developing a good top game and getting a better ground and pound. When I get him down, it will be a different story.”

Should Stamann defeat Nurmagomedov as the betting underdog at UFC 270, he says he plans to call out Sean O’Malley.

“Maybe that’s the key to getting the O’Malley fight is being unranked. O’Malley will be a name in my mouth after the fight,” Stamann concluded.

