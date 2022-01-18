Michael Bisping explains why Henry Cejudo won’t win using GSP comparison with UFC: “The sad reality is that he’s not the draw Georges St-Pierre was”

Michael Bisping on the latest episode of ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, dismissed the suggestion from Henry Cejudo that Dana White is scared to put him back in the cage.

“Scared? Why would he [Dana White] be scared? It’s always like I’m sticking up for Dana on here, which I don’t want people to think I am. But, in this situation, listen: Henry Cejudo did great things. Ok, he was a two-division champion but he stepped away from the sport.”

Cejudo has mentioned that the UFC President let Georges St-Pierre skip the queue in the middleweight division. In doing so, ‘Triple C’ feels a precedent was set and he too should be given that opportunity. Henry has made no secret that he wanted the opportunity to challenge featherweight Alexander Volkanovski to become the first three division champion in UFC history.

However, Bisping went on to address the comparison Cejudo has made to St-Pierre commenting (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Now, I understand what he’s saying there. He’s saying, ‘Oh, Georges St-Pierre came back after four years and just stepped in a weight class above…’ Cejudo had that shot, though? He was already allowed to skip the line in another weight class… He was afforded that ability, or the opportunity, should I say. And on top of that, the sad reality is that he’s not the draw Georges St-Pierre was.”

Cejudo had directly addressed his displeasure with Dana White saying:

“So if I had blonde hair and blue eyes or if I was a Canadian with a accent, maybe you would give it to me? I defend both my belts unlike GPS. I left on top and retired on that Monday to give the rest of the division’s a chance. You are plain out scared that I will win. @danawhite.”

But alas it is not Cejudo who will be fighting Volkanovski at UFC 273 in April, according to Dana White it will be Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie.

It should be noted that while Alex Volkanovski is very complimentary of Henry Cejudo’s career and achievements, he’s looking to build his own legacy, and currently has no interest in a fight between the two.

What do you think of Bispings’ opinion that Cejudo is not the draw that GSP was? Do you think Cejudo should be given the opportunity by the UFC to skip the line? And who will you be betting on in UFC 273? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!