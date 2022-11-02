Sean O’Malley believes he can become the next Anderson Silva: “I can be looked at as one of the greatest fighters of all time”

Sean O’Malley says he wants to be considered the next Anderson Silva.

Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion, is considered one of the best fighters of all time. The Brazilian defended his title 10 times and has beaten the who’s who of the middleweight division. Since his title reign, many fighters have looked up to him and O’Malley is no different.

Not only did O’Malley look up to ‘The Spider’, but he believes he can become the next Silva and be considered one of the best ever.

“I think just realizing my potential now, at this point, I’m like, I can become the Anderson Silva,” O’Malley said on Impaulsive. “Like, I can be looked at as one of the greatest fighters of all time. That’s definitely what still drives me. I just turned 28, so I feel like I got a solid like 10 years left.”

O’Malley Coming Off Win Over Yan

If O’Malley does want to be considered the next Anderson Silva, he will need to become the champ and defend the belt multiple times. After defeating Petr Yan back at UFC 280, his next fight could very well be for the belt. So, perhaps he does become champ soon. As well, as he says, he’s only 28 years old and still has a lot of years left in this sport.

Sean O’Malley (16-1 and one No Contest), as mentioned, is coming off the split-decision victory over Yan. Prior to that, he had the No Contest against Pedro Munhoz. Prior to the No Contest, he was on a three-fight win streak. During that streak, he scored knockout wins over Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida. His lone loss came by TKO to Marlon Vera while in the UFC, he’s 8-1 and one No Contest. O’Malley is also currently ranked first at bantamweight.

Do you think Sean O’Malley can be the next Anderson Silva?

