After UFC 280 win, Sean O’Malley reveals plans of boxing Ryan Garcia in the future: “The UFC would be down”

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has his eyes on the boxing ring.

‘Sugar’ is fresh off his matchup with Petr Yan at UFC 280 last month. The bout was a back-and-forth fight, however, many fans felt ‘No Mercy’ did much of the better work. After 15 minutes of action, O’Malley picked up the victory by a contentious split decision.

- Advertisement -

The victory was the biggest of his career by far. However, it seemingly won’t be enough to get a title shot. Despite Dana White stating that the winner of O’Malley/Yan would get a crack at gold next, he’s since tabbed Henry Cejudo as the next title challenger.

If the title shot doesn’t come next, Sean O’Malley is fine, as he believes he’ll get there one day. Also one day, he’d love to step into the boxing ring, as he revealed on the Impaulsive podcast. Well, back in the ring, as he already holds a 1-0 professional boxing record.

- Advertisement -

When he returns to the ring, he’d love to face fellow rising star Ryan Garcia. ‘KingRy’ is undefeated as a professional, and a former WBC interim lightweight champion. Despite those accolades, O’Malley would love to face Garcia a few years down the line.

“I’d f*cking love to box one of these days,” stated O’Malley on the Impaulsive podcast. “…We [O’Malley and Garcia] gotta keep doing our thing, we got to both keep winning and become big enough to where the UFC, because the UFC, they’re about money. So if there’s an opportunity, five or six years down the line, I’m the f*cking man, there’s another f*cking man in boxing, UFC would be down.”

He concluded, “They [UFC] would be down, but it has to be big enough.”

While Sean O’Malley seems down for the boxing match with Ryan Garcia, the boxer is a bit tied up right now. He’s currently in talks to face WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta Davis early next year.

- Advertisement -

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see that fight? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -