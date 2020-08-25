Just Scrap Radio Ep. 8 with Bruce Buffer, Clay Collard, Giga Chikadze & Zak Cummings

The eighth episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 8.

We’re first joined by the voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer (1:46). Next, former UFC featherweight and Top Rank boxing star, Clay Collard (15:38) comes on. Then, rising featherweight contender, Giga Chikadze (27:47) joins the program. Finally, UFC middleweight, Zak Cummings (43:59) closes out the show.

Bruce Buffer joins the program for the first time to talk about his legendary career as the voice of the Octagon. He discusses how much longer he expects to do it and what he has to do to keep his voice ready for Saturday nights. Buffer then previews some big upcoming fights and talks about the release of his Punchers Chance bourbon.

Clay Collard then comes on just three days after another win in Las Vegas in Top Rank boxing. The former UFC featherweight discusses being one of boxings biggest surprises this year and being 5-0 in 2020. Collard also touches on his UFC tenure and discusses his current contract with PFL and whether or not he plans on competing in the 2021 season.

Giga Chikadze then previews his UFC Vegas 8 fight against Alex Caceres. Chikadze talks about why he wanted this one, what a win over Cacerers does for him. The kickboxer also discusses being the main training partner of Beneil Dariush and why people continue to overlook him and his ground game in MMA.

Zak Cummings is the final guest of the show to preview his UFC Vegas 8 fight against Alessio Di Chirico. The 36-year-old talks about his loss to Omari Akhmedov at UFC 242 and why he is glad this fight is in Las Vegas as opposed to Abu Dhabi on Fight Island. He also talks about his camp and training with Anthony Smith who headlines the card.

Be share to share as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.