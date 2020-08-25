Videos | 2 vs. 1 fight and more at FMD: Fight Circus

Last weekend, the always entertaining Thai combat sports promotion Full Metal Dojo returned with an event called Fight Circus.

The event, which was presented in partnership with the adult webcam site CamSoda, featured some bizarre special rules bouts, a 2 vs. 1 fight, an intergender grappling match, and lots more. In other words, it was tremendously entertaining.

See some of highlights of the 2 vs. 1 fight, which went in the favor of the tag-team—in the first fight and the unexpected immediate rematch—below.

https://t.co/da6Bne4hif The fights you want to see! 🥊 Saturday August 22 at 10pm EST pic.twitter.com/N2SZB5ze3y — CamSoda (@CamSodaLive) August 19, 2020

Fight Circus 2v1’s are as wild as expected The team of 2 ended up winning Then an encore was called upon and the team of 2 won again pic.twitter.com/UaqQ9xA8Gy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 23, 2020

Bank and No Money vs. Mikhail Vetrila 1. #FightCircus pic.twitter.com/3r3nCGlowG — Mike Skytte (@MikeLovesTacosX) August 23, 2020

Bank and No Money vs. Mikhail Vetrila 2 – The Rematch. #FightCircus pic.twitter.com/ApxJZCVOlU — Mike Skytte (@MikeLovesTacosX) August 23, 2020

Another highlight of this card was a special rules bout that featured one round of Muay Thai, one round of boxing, and one round of MMA.

See some clips of that fight below:

Black Diamond with the boxing round knockdown. #FightCircus pic.twitter.com/l9QecRGdMg — Mike Skytte (@MikeLovesTacosX) August 23, 2020

Of course, that’s not all this wildly entertaining Fight Circus event had to offer. See some other highlights below:

What are you missing right now at https://t.co/9Htz920X0c? Just a SURPRISE INTER-GENDER GRAPPLING MATCH! pic.twitter.com/chyhaBbQQq — Full Metal Dojo – Fight Circus Vol 1 (@FullMetalDojo) August 23, 2020

Suffice it to say that Full Metal Dojo is a promotion to keep your eyes on.