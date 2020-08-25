Videos | 2 vs. 1 fight and more at FMD: Fight Circus

By
Tom Taylor
-

Last weekend, the always entertaining Thai combat sports promotion Full Metal Dojo returned with an event called Fight Circus.

The event, which was presented in partnership with the adult webcam site CamSoda, featured some bizarre special rules bouts, a 2 vs. 1 fight, an intergender grappling match, and lots more. In other words, it was tremendously entertaining.

See some of highlights of the 2 vs. 1 fight, which went in the favor of the tag-team—in the first fight and the unexpected immediate rematch—below.

Another highlight of this card was a special rules bout that featured one round of Muay Thai, one round of boxing, and one round of MMA.

See some clips of that fight below:

Of course, that’s not all this wildly entertaining Fight Circus event had to offer. See some other highlights below:

Suffice it to say that Full Metal Dojo is a promotion to keep your eyes on.