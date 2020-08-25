Paulo Costa taunts Israel Adesanya: “USADA never came to test me in Brasil”

Paulo Costa continues to taunt Israel Adesanya ahead of their UFC 253 title fight.

For months now, Costa and Adesanya have taken shots at one another. The trash-talk has been intense, but recently, the middleweight champion questioned if the Brazilian has been tested by USADA.

“Last time he got tested. He couldn’t give me a straight answer, let’s put it that way,” Israel Adesanya said on Submission Radio. “I was tested twice in the last three weeks, at night because they are trying to catch me off guard. It’s the first two times, it is the first time they have ever tested me at night. Where is your t-shirt? I’ve been tested over 30 times, so where is your t-shirt?”

Although Adesanya was questioning if Costa has been tested, he made it clear he plans on fighting and beating him before USADA pops him.

“You have heard stories with Brazil about people going to gyms to test people and they are not complying because of certain things. I know what that is like, but, I don’t mind. I just like to bring that up because I want it to be known, I said on record, I will pop him before USADA pops him,” Adesanya added. “So, I’m going to beat him and when he gets popped by USADA down the line, it will be like yup, I still whooped his ass even when he was on steroids. That will make a great story.”

Yet, after the comments, the Brazilian took to Twitter to taunt the champ saying he isn’t getting tested in Brazil.

“Unfortunately to you RUNNERSANYA USADA never came to test me in Brasil. F**k you’re already dead men/skull. KoB is coming to you,” Paulo Costa wrote.

Costa hasn’t fought since he beat Yoel Romero in the Fight of the Night last August at UFC 241. The win improved his record to 13-0 including being 5-0 inside the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off his first title defense in March with a decision win over Yoel Romero. Before that, he won the belt with a second-round knockout over Robert Whittaker.

