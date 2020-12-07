Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship interested in signing Yoel Romero: “He has BKFC written all over him”

David Feldman is hoping to meet with Yoel Romero in the coming days.

On Friday, it was revealed Romero was shockingly released from the UFC. Immediately, many thought the middleweight would sign with Bellator or PFL. However, on Monday, it was reported both promotions aren’t interested in bringing in the 43-year-old.

Now, however, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president, David Feldman tells BJPENN.com they are interested in signing Yoel Romero and hope to meet with him and his management very soon.

“We are very interested. How could we not be? He has BKFC written all over him. He would be a welcomed addition, we will see if we can make it happen,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com.

It is interesting that BKFC is interested in Yoel Romero given just a few weeks ago, they told BJPENN.com they weren’t interested in signing Anderson Silva. Feldman said they wanted to focus on their own talent but the promotion obviously sees something special in Romero.

Yoel Romero has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 for the middleweight title. However, both men rarely engaged and left the crowd booing. Before the loss to Adesanya, Romero suffered back-to-back controversial decision losses to Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker.

The 43-year-old Cuban is just 1-4 in his last five but has been fighting the elite of the middleweight division. Yoel Romero was expected to fight Uriah Hall in August but he was forced out of that fight due to undisclosed reasons. Since then, many hinted that he would be moving up to light heavyweight but that will not be the case anymore.

Whether or not Yoel Romero wants to compete for BKFC is uncertain at this time. But, with Bellator and PFL not interested, fighting sans gloves might be his best option.

Do you think Yoel Romero will sign with BKFC?