UFC 256 loses two more fights due to COVID-19

UFC 256 has taken another hit as two more fights are off the card due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Late Sunday night, Angela Hill announced she was out of her fight against Tecia Torres. Yet, that wasn’t all as Karl Roberson also tested positive and was forced to withdraw from his UFC 256 scarp against Dalcha Lungiambula. However, the fight has been rebooked for December 19.

Now, however, welterweight contender, Dwight Grant took to social media to reveal he is out of his UFC 256 fight against Li Jingliang.

“Hey what’s up everyone? I gotta give y’all some bad news, I’m not going to be fighting this weekend. My last Covid 19 test came back positive but Luckily the symptoms haven’t been severe. This news hit especially hard because of all the hard work and excitement I have for this fight. It’s out of my control so im not going to try not to dwell on it too much, but to call it disappointing is an understatement,” Grant wrote.

“So now Im focusing all my energy on getting better. Im going to quarantine and by the grace of God, be able to fight again soon. Thank you everyone for all your support. Ill be back even more determined and fired up to go,” Grant concluded.

The UFC has yet to announce if Jingliang will get a replacement opponent. Although UFC 256 continues to take hits, the pay-per-view card is a solid one with the flyweight title on the line and Tony Ferguson returning against Charles Oliveira.

With the removal of Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula and Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang, UFC 256 is now as follows:

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Rafael Fiziev vs. Renato Moicano

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Prelims

Daniel Pineda vs. Cub Swanson

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

Tecia Torres vs. TBD

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Karl Roberson

Li Jingliang vs. TBD

Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper

