Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship “not interested” in signing Anderson Silva

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will not be trying to sign Anderson Silva.

Back on Halloween night, Silva made the walk to the Octagon for the final time and lost by TKO to Uriah Hall. Since the event, Dana White has been adamant that was the last time the Brazilian would compete for the UFC. It was then revealed he was released from his contract. With him now being a free agent, the former middleweight champion made it clear he was looking to fight again.

“Hey everyone… I didn’t want to talk about this subject, especially because I’m on vacation and as the saying goes, “a deal is a deal” I’ll make it clear to all my fans that this is a moment of joy and gratitude!!! I feel free, after an attempt to force my retirement!” Silva said in an Instagram post.

“I love and have always loved what I do, winning and losing are a part of it, it has absolutely nothing to do with age, I made technical mistakes and lost, but I didn’t lose what’s most important, the will and the desire to continue doing what I love, I still have the warrior spirit and that burning flame in my heart that motivates me, I have total belief that I can continue to compete in the elite of MMA. I take this moment to reflect about my career and to plan my next moves… Stay Tuned!!!”

However, since then, Bellator, PFL, and ONE Championship have said they have no interest in signing the 45-year-old. Well, BKFC president, David Feldman told BJPENN.com his company will not be vying for Silva’s services either.

“At this time we are not interested in Anderson Silva competing for BKFC. He’s a legend and I loved watching him fight. We need to concentrate on building our fighters already signed to BKFC,” Feldman said over text to BJPENN.com.

With BKFC not interested either, Anderson Silva has limited options for what is next for him if he is going to continue fighting.

Silva is 1-7 and one no-contest in his last nine.

Where do you think Anderson Silva will sign?