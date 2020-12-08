Kevin Holland sends a message to Jacare Souza ahead of UFC 256: “Don’t try and lay and pray”

Kevin Holland is hoping to give the fans an entertaining fight.

On the main card of UFC 256, Holland is set to take on perennial middleweight contender, Jacare Souza in a very intriguing matchup. For many pundits, they believe if Kevin Holland can keep it standing he will have success, while Souza needs to get the fight to the ground.

However, Holland hopes Souza wants to stand and bang so both men can get an early Christmas present of a $50k bonus.

“If we stand and bang we can get one more bonus. So just don’t go out there and try and lay and pray, baby, haha,” Kevin Holland said on UFC Countdown. “Go out there with that action.”

If Jacare Souza and Kevin Holland do indeed engage in a standup battle it could very well be the Fight of the Night. Holland has been in several exciting fights like his debut against Thiago Santos and has two Performance of the Night bonuses. Souza, meanwhile, has two Fight of the Night bonuses in his back-and-forth wars with Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Weidman.

Kevin Holland is currently 4-0 inside the Octagon in 2020. The 28-year-old is also 7-2 in the UFC. He made his debut on short notice against Santos after an impressive win on the Contender Series. However, he was not signed on the show due to him talking too much during the fight. In his UFC tenure, he holds notable wins over Gerald Meerscheart, Joaquin Buckley, and Darren Stewart.

Jacare Souza, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing skid and making his return to middleweight. The Brazilian has not fought since November of 2019. There, he lost by split decision to now light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz. Before the loss to the Pole, he dropped a decision to Jack Hermansson but at 40-years-old is still very dangerous.

Who do you think will win, Kevin Holland or Jacare Souza?