Just Scrap Radio Ep. 48 with Kevin Lee, Anthony Taylor, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, and Andre Petroski

The 48th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 35 and Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

We’re first joined by the 11th-ranked lightweight and now welterweight contender, Kevin Lee (3:05). Next, former Bellator fighter and now professional boxer, Anthony Taylor (17:20) joins the program. UFC middleweight, Sam Alvey (41:20) comes on. Then, TUF 29 finalist Bryan Battle (54:35) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight, Andre Petroski (1:12:41).

Kevin Lee opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 35 fight against Daniel Rodriguez. Kevin discusses why he wanted to remain on this card after Sean Brady’s injury and why he decided on Rodriguez. Lee then talks about the style matchup and what he thinks a win over Rodriguez does for him. He closes it out by talking about the welterweight division and how he matches up with Kamaru Usman.

Anthony Taylor comes on to preview his Showtime boxing match against Tommy Fury on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard. The former Bellator fighter talks about how Jake Paul was the one who made this fight and him getting to be one of Paul’s main training partners. He also touches on what a win over Fury does for him and whether or not he would go back to MMA.

Sam Alvey then joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 35 fight against Wellington Turman. Sam once again thinks this fight is do-or-die for his UFC career as he is on a losing skid but he knows the UFC likes him. However, he believes this is the fight that starts a winning streak. He also touches on his friend and training partner, Sean Strickland’s rise at 185lbs.

Bryan Battle comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 35 fight against Gilbert Urbina for the TUF 29 middleweight finals. Bryan discusses when he learned Tresean Gore was out of the fight and what changes to face Urbina. He then talks about what becoming the next Ultimate Fighter would mean for him and touches on living in the house and the Volkanovski-Ortega rivalry.

Andre Petroski closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 35 fight against Michael Gilmore. Petroski says he wasn’t surprised he would be getting a UFC shot after TUF and touches on living in the house and what he learned from the experience.

