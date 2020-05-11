A.J. McKee sends message to Patricio Pitbull: “Let me get in there and whip your ass for this 145-pound belt”

A.J. McKee is not a fan of Patricio Pitbull.

McKee and Pitbull are currently competing in the featherweight grand prix, where the undefeated contender in McKee predicts they will meet in the finals. Once there, McKee is confident he will not only beat the Brazilian, but finish him badly.

“For me, I think it was the biggest puss ball move Pitbull could’ve done [by going on that side of the bracket]. You have the 145 and 155-pound belt. So, let me get in there and whip your ass for this 145-pound belt, and then he can take some time off,” McKee said to BJPENN.com. “I’m going to do some damage to him. It then gives him time to recover because I’m after that 155-pound belt as well. He’s just delaying it. This tournament is for me. I’m not focused on anyone or anything, after the tournament I’m focused on becoming a champ-champ. There are a lot of things I want to do in my career, and they are lining up.”

Although A.J. McKee is confident he will beat Patricio Pitbull, he says the rivalry isn’t personal. Instead, he says it’s just the fact that the Brazilian has what he wants and that’s the featherweight and lightweight titles.

“It’s nothing personal, it’s a business and I respect him and his career. But, I’m like the little brother that always annoys the big brother and it’s just like give me what I want. I want my belt, I’m coming for his neck,” he explained. “He has been the champ since the day I signed with Bellator. 16 fights, 11 finishes, like dude, you allow someone to fight 16 times in your weight class and you act like you don’t know who I am. That shows me he is scared of me.”

In the end, McKee must first get past Darrion Caldwell to advance the finals and possibly fight Pitbull. So, he’s happy the grand prix did get delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it allows him to heal up his torn LCL and remain in the tourney and hand Caldwell a beating as well.

Who do you think would win between A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull if they fight?

