UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsraukyan
On the main card of UFC 300, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan in a potential No. 1 contender fight. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a +176 underdog while the Armenian is a -230 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the lightweight fight. The pros are actually going with the underdog in Oliveira as they feel like he is getting overlooked.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan:
Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Oliveira. I always will root for him, having fought him three times.
Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: I love both of them but it’s hard to go against Oliveira. He always proves people wrong and is overlooked.
Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Arman Tsarukyan. He’ll finish Oliveira.
Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: You can’t count out these old guys, I’m going with Oliveira.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Oliveira gets it done. He always gets overlooked but I think he can get the job done here.
Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Oliveira. I think he can weather that early storm and get a finish in the third or a decision.
Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: I’m a huge Charles Oliveira fan and I can’t pick against him. I feel like people are counting him out like they did against Dariush and he will prove people wrong again.
Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m thinking Oliveira. I think only Islam can beat Oliveira as he’s the second-best lightweight for a reason.
***
Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Jim Miller, Andre Petroski, Damon Jackson, Cody Brundage, Alex Morono, Austen Lane, Kyle Nelson
Fighters picking Arman Tsarukyan: Christos Giagos
ICYMI: Fighters also made their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill and Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Charles Oliveira UFC