UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsraukyan

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Oliveira. I always will root for him, having fought him three times.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: I love both of them but it’s hard to go against Oliveira. He always proves people wrong and is overlooked.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Arman Tsarukyan. He’ll finish Oliveira.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: You can’t count out these old guys, I’m going with Oliveira.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Oliveira gets it done. He always gets overlooked but I think he can get the job done here.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Oliveira. I think he can weather that early storm and get a finish in the third or a decision.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: I’m a huge Charles Oliveira fan and I can’t pick against him. I feel like people are counting him out like they did against Dariush and he will prove people wrong again.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m thinking Oliveira. I think only Islam can beat Oliveira as he’s the second-best lightweight for a reason.

