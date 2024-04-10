UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I think Pereira by KO.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: If Jamahal can get the fight to the ground he has a much better chance of winning. I do think Jamahal looked really good against Glover, if you’ve seen him recently he doesn’t look like a fighter. He’s got to be like 250lbs and looks like he hasn’t been training much so I’ll go with Pereira.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Alex Pereira.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Alex Pereira. I think Jamahal Hill was caught off guard he was fighting this early. I don’t think he is super prepared.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: That’s a tough one to pick but I think Jamaal Hill gets it done.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I think whoever lands the better punch first. It’s a pick’em for me, I have no real pick.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: With all due respect to Jamahal Hill, I feel like Pereira is a different animal. I’m going with Pereira.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m thinking Alex Pereira. Jamahal Hill says he wants to stand with him and if he sticks with that I think Alex will knock him out in the second round.

***

Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Jim Miller, Andre Petroski, Christos Giagos, Damon Jackson, Austen Lane, Kyle Nelson

Fighters picking Jamahal Hill: Cody Brundage

Undecided: Alex Morono