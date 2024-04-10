UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight
In the main event of UFC 300, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira looks to defend the belt for the first time against former champ Jamahal Hill. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a -140 favorite while the American is a +110 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the light heavyweight title fight. The pros believe Pereira will get it done, as his striking will be too much for Hill.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill:
Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I think Pereira by KO.
Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: If Jamahal can get the fight to the ground he has a much better chance of winning. I do think Jamahal looked really good against Glover, if you’ve seen him recently he doesn’t look like a fighter. He’s got to be like 250lbs and looks like he hasn’t been training much so I’ll go with Pereira.
Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Alex Pereira.
Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Alex Pereira. I think Jamahal Hill was caught off guard he was fighting this early. I don’t think he is super prepared.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: That’s a tough one to pick but I think Jamaal Hill gets it done.
Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I think whoever lands the better punch first. It’s a pick’em for me, I have no real pick.
Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: With all due respect to Jamahal Hill, I feel like Pereira is a different animal. I’m going with Pereira.
Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m thinking Alex Pereira. Jamahal Hill says he wants to stand with him and if he sticks with that I think Alex will knock him out in the second round.
Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Jim Miller, Andre Petroski, Christos Giagos, Damon Jackson, Austen Lane, Kyle Nelson
Fighters picking Jamahal Hill: Cody Brundage
Undecided: Alex Morono
