GSP shares his list of the best fighters in history

Georges St-Pierre was announced this week to be the latest addition to the UFC Hall of Fame, and now GSP has shared his list of the best MMA fighters ever.

GSP was revealed at UFC 249 to be the latest entry in the UFC Hall of Fame after an amazing career that saw him capture both the UFC welterweight and middleweight titles. St-Pierre had a 20-2 record fighting in the Octagon and went undefeated between 2007 and 2017 while fighting the best fighters in the world at 170lbs and 185lbs.

It’s because of St-Pierre’s amazing record in the UFC and his two titles that many consider him the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. However, GSP has always been humble and has refrained from being called the GOAT. Speaking to TSN after being announced as the latest UFC Hall of Famer, GSP revealed his list of the best MMA fighters of all time.

“Anderson Silva, BJ Penn, Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo — who just retired on Saturday — is one of them as well. Royce Gracie. It depends on what you are looking for. If you look for the role model, the most titles, the victories, the challenges he accomplished. So it’s very hard. But I feel very happy and very honored to be part of the Hall of Fame and to be considered one of the best guys. So I’m very thrilled,” GSP said.

However, GSP cautioned that naming just one GOAT is a very subjective thing and explained why it’s such a tough debate.

“There’s a lot of guys that can be considered the greatest fighter. Being the best fighter, it is something that does not exist. Let me explain that. There will always be someone who will beat you. If there’s, for example, three guys, this guy beats this guy, this guy beats this guy, this guy beats this guy. It’s a clash of styles, that’s the art of fighting. And nobody is invincible. Even if the odds make you the favorite for a fight, you might beat that guy nine times out of them, but that particular night it’s his night and he will beat you. So it’s a very subjective argument, subjective debate,” GSP said.

Where do you rank Georges St-Pierre on the list of the greatest MMA fighters of all time?