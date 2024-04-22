Cédric Doumbé set to make Bellator Champions Series debut on May 17th

PFL superstar Cédric Doumbé will look to bounce back from his first professional MMA loss when he returns on May 17th in Paris.

Doumbé will make his Bellator Champions Series debut when he faces Derek Anderson in a welterweight matchup. The PFL announced the news of Doumbé’s MMA return in a Monday press release.

Doumbé’s hoping to get back on track after a controversial end to his first professional MMA loss earlier this year. In Round 3 of his last fight against Baissangour Chamsoudinov, Doumbé got a small piece of glass lodged into his foot, resulting in a TKO loss due to injury.

It was speculated that Doumbé and his team would appeal the loss, but it appears that the French striker is focusing on his upcoming fight.