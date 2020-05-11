Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Conor McGregor: “Don’t be fake”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov responded to Conor McGregor, telling him not to “be fake” attached to a photo of him getting choked out.

McGregor went on a rant Monday on social media, targeting numerous fighters including Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier. The Russian champion Nurmagomedov saw the posts from McGregor and wasn’t happy about them. Later on during the day, Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and fired back at the Irishman.

Check out the message Nurmagomedov sent to McGregor below on social media.

Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake. pic.twitter.com/SOcLb5jjKX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 11, 2020

Numagomedov is, of course, referencing the night he finished McGregor with a neck crank at UFC 229 when these two met for the first and only time in their careers. It was the night where Nurmagomedov became one of the biggest superstars in the sport by beating one of the best in the game. Ever since the first fight between them, it seems like the rivalry has become even bigger as McGregor looks to get his crown back. A potential rematch between the two is still one of the biggest fights the UFC can make at the moment.

With Gaethje defeating Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 and taking home the interim belt, it would seem like “The Highlight” will be next in line to fight “The Eagle.” But you can never count out McGregor sneaking his way into a big fight. The superstar is still the best name in MMA and the biggest draw, and anytime the UFC can set up a big fight it will. Obviously Gaethje deserves to be next in line considering the win over Ferguson, but don’t count out McGregor from being in the conversation to fight Nurmagomedov net.

