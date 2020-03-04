AJ McKee tears LCL, continued involvement in Bellator featherweight GP uncertain

Bellator featherweight prospect AJ McKee tore his LCL in his last fight and is questionable to continue in the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix.

McKee defeated Derek Campos via third-round armbar in the quarterfinals of the tournament in his last bout. And he did so despite suffering a complete tear of his LCL within the first 30 seconds of the fight. In a new report from Josh Gross of The Atheltic, McKee said he suffered a complete tear of his LCL, and his continued participation in the Tourmalet is questionable. Check out what Gross wrote on Twitter.

This was McKee's left knee and it happened in the first 30 seconds of the fight in Hawaii. If you recall Mckee hobbling around on a cane at the Bellator card in L.A. in January, he had just had surgery. I'll have more with McKee up soon on @TheAthleticMMA. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) March 4, 2020

News here: I just got off the phone with AJ McKee, who confirmed to me he suffered a complete tear of his LCL in the fight with Derek Campos. He had surgery in January and is rehabbing with the hopes of continuing in the Bellator 145 GP, but as if now it is unclear if he can.

This was McKee’s left knee and it happened in the first 30 seconds of the fight in Hawaii. If you recall Mckee hobbling around on a cane at the Bellator card in L.A. in January, he had just had surgery. I’ll have more with McKee up soon on @TheAthleticMMA .

McKee is widely considered to be one of the best prospects in MMA and was one of the favorites to win the promotion’s 145lbs tournament. Since launching his professional MMA career in 2015, McKee is a perfect 16-0 with all of his fights taking place in Bellator. He is the son of former UFC lightweight Antonio McKee.

At this point, Bellator has not made a decision with what to do with McKee. He is supposed to compete in his semifinal bout later this year against Darrion Caldwell, but his future is certainly in question after this unfortunate injury news.

If AJ McKee can’t continue in the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix, who would you like to see replace him?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/4/2020.