UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

By Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

In the co-main event of UFC 300, the strawweight title is on the line as Zhang Weili looks to defend her strap against Yan Xiaonan. Heading into the fight, Weili is a sizeable -500 favorite while the challenger is a +340 underdog on FanDuel.

Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the strawweight title fight. To no surprise, the pros believe Zhang Weili will be too much for Yan Xiaonan as she will defend her title with ease.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Weili Zhang by decision. She’s too good everywhere, I think Yan is a solid striker, but Weili should be able to wrestle her for 25 minutes.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Weili Zhang by stoppage. I think she can TKO her with ground and pound, as Yan will have a hard time getting her off of her.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I’ll go with Weili Zhang, probably by decision.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Zhang. She’s better everywhere and will dominate this fight wherever it goes.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m a huge Weili fan, so I’m going with Weili. To me, she’s better everywhere, but I think she just outwrestles Yan, similar to what she did against Lemos to win a rather one-sided decision.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: Weili. She has been in a ton of title fights and has experience in these big fights. I do think it will be close and a decision. I just think Weili can use her wrestling to win the rounds, as it will be a competitive fight.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: I’m going with Zhang. She’s too good everywhere and I think she holds the belt for a long time.

***

Fighters picking Zhang Weili: Jim Miller, Christos Giagos, Damon Jackson, Cody Brundage, Alex Moorno, Kyle Nelson, Austen Lane

Fighters picking Yan Xiaonan: None

