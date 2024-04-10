UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Weili Zhang by decision. She’s too good everywhere, I think Yan is a solid striker, but Weili should be able to wrestle her for 25 minutes.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Weili Zhang by stoppage. I think she can TKO her with ground and pound, as Yan will have a hard time getting her off of her.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I’ll go with Weili Zhang, probably by decision.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Zhang. She’s better everywhere and will dominate this fight wherever it goes.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m a huge Weili fan, so I’m going with Weili. To me, she’s better everywhere, but I think she just outwrestles Yan, similar to what she did against Lemos to win a rather one-sided decision.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: Weili. She has been in a ton of title fights and has experience in these big fights. I do think it will be close and a decision. I just think Weili can use her wrestling to win the rounds, as it will be a competitive fight.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: I’m going with Zhang. She’s too good everywhere and I think she holds the belt for a long time.

