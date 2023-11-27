Erin Blanchfield hoping for potential interim title fight with Manon Fiorot: “I should definitely get a title next”

Erin Blanchfield believes a UFC interim title bout with Manon Fiorot might be on the table.

‘Cold Blooded’ has been out of the cage since a unanimous decision win over Taila Santos in August. That was Erin Blanchfield’s ninth win in a row, previously defeating names such as Jessica Andrade. Following her victory, she called to fight the rising Manon Fiorot next. ‘The Beast’ last defeated Rose Namajunas in September.

While Erin Blanchfield obviously wants a title shot, the top of the division is backed up. Famously, Valentina Shevchenko and flyweight champion Alexa Grasso fought to a draw in September. As of now, their trilogy bout doesn’t have a date. With that in mind, Blanchfield believes an interim bout with Manon Fiorot makes a lot of sense.

Speaking during a recent HUMBL livestream, Erin Blanchfield discussed the potential bout. There, she stated that if the trilogy between ‘Bullet’ and Grasso is delayed any further, an interim title bout makes a lot of sense. While Manon Fiorot hasn’t been labeled her next opponent, it makes the most sense as of now.

RELATED: ALEXA GRASSO REVEALS SURGERY ON BROKEN HAND, TEASES VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO TRILOGY: “I WILL BE MEGA READY”

“Yeah, it’s definitely stalling,” Erin Blanchfield stated during a recent livestream discussing her return. “I feel like I’ve had a couple No. 1 contender fights now. But you know, I’m still pretty young and gained valuable experience in those fights. … Whether it’s an interim or not, I’ll beat [Fiorot], and then I should definitely get a title next.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “I haven’t been told about that yet. I would definitely push for [an interim title]. That’s something I’d definitely be interested in. I’m not sure when Valentina and Alexa are going to be ready to fight again. I know I think they’re on a similar timeline in their recovery. I would hope that if it ends up being longer, they’d have me and Manon fight for an interim.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot fight for interim UFC gold?