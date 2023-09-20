UFC CEO Dana White confirms plans for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy: “You have to do the rematch”

By Susan Cox - September 20, 2023

UFC CEO, Dana White, is confirming plans for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy match.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)

It was just this past weekend that the main event featured flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA) getting in the cage with Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA) at Noche UFC. The result of the bout was a split draw, with judge Mike Bell’s 47-47 scorecard preventing a victor.

This was the second meeting of the fighters, they had previously fought at UFC 285 in March of this year, where it was Grasso defeating ‘Bullet’ by submission in round 4.

Following the latest episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC CEO shared his take on Saturday’s controversial result between Grasso and Shevchenko saying:

“When I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8, I’m like, ‘This guy should be f*cking investigated for this. This is the craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life. There’s a seminar tomorrow with the athletic commission on 10-8s. Hopefully they can get this cleared up. There’s so much at stake in a title fight… You have to have the best of the best. They’ve assured me that this guy isn’t a bad guy. He just f*cked up and made a mistake… No way in hell that was a 10-8 round.”

dana white, ufc

Image via: UFC on YouTube

Concluding, Dana White said (h/t MMANews):

“You have to rematch. You have to do the rematch. We will rematch them. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the fight that needs to happen.”

Needless to say Shevchenko began pushing for a rematch immediately following the result on Saturday night, as she firmly believes she was robbed of a victory at Noche UFC.

At the post fight press conference the 35-year-old said:

“I think three rounds I won, two rounds maybe was her. But I feel the 10-8 in the fifth round, it’s completely unfair.”

Shevchenko for now has to heal the broken thumb she suffered in the first round of the match with Grasso.

Would you like to see a trilogy match between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko booked next by Dana White and company?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso Dana White UFC Valentina Shevchenko

