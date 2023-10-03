Alexa Grasso reveals surgery on broken hand, teases Valentina Shevchenko trilogy: “I will be mega ready”

By Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is healing in preparation for a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso

Last month, the two women’s flyweight stars clashed in the main event of UFC Noche. The bout was a rematch of their prior clash at UFC 285 in March. There, Alexa Grasso ended Valentina Shevchenko’s historic title reign by a third-round submission. In the process, she pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year.

However, their rematch couldn’t have been any more different. In the main event of UFC Noche, Alexa Grasso, and Valentina Shevchenko went back and forth for 25 minutes. However, a controversial 10-8 scorecard for the champion in round five was what it took to have the bout go down as a draw.

Now, nearly a month later, Alexa Grasso has gotten surgery on a broken hand she suffered in the bout. Taking to Instagram, she stated that she only noticed the injury was so bad after attempting to train. Regardless, she’s healing, likely for a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexa Grasso (@alexa_grasso)

“What are the odds huh?” Alexa Grasso wrote on social media revealing a hand injury she suffered in her rematch with Valentina Shevchenko. “In the fight I fractured my hand; we are used to not letting the pain stop us in anything and although it hurt I didn’t think it was serious until I wanted to go back to training and I realized my hand was still very bad.”

She continued, “The surgery was a success thank you very much Doctor Arroyo and Doctor Zarate, you are angels! fully trust my health in your hands #ANDSTILL and I know I will be MEGA ready for that trilogy.”

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3?

