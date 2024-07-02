Colby Covington continues to call for a fight with Charles Oliveira

By Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Controversial UFC star Colby Covington has made it clear that he’s interested in a showdown with Charles Oliveira.

Colby Covington and Charles Oliveira

We all know that Colby Covington is a controversial figure. He will say and do whatever is going to get him to where he needs to be. More often than not, it works, and he lands himself in a major fight. At this point, though, following his one-sided loss to Leon Edwards, nobody really knows what the immediate future holds for ‘Chaos’.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira responds to callout from “loudmouth” Colby Covington

The man himself is full of ideas – and that’s exactly how he needs to be. Covington needs to go on the attack and really lure someone into a bout with him if he’s going to be successful in his pursuit of glory.

In a recent interview, he reiterated his desire to go one on one with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Covington wants Oliveira

“It’s still a potential fight, the UFC hasn’t shown much interest in it but if you look at the landscape of what he said in recent interviews that he wants to go up a weight to 170(lbs), he’s a big guy,” Covington told Submission Radio.

“He’s taller than me, he weighs more than me, the guy is just a weight bully cutting to 155lbs because he wants to be stronger in there because he doesn’t have the mental edge, he’s mentally weak so he needs to have a physical edge,” Covington continued.

“He’s another one of those guys with baseless words, said all these things like ‘I want big legacy fights, I want to go up to 170lbs’. Well, here’s your chance Charles Oliveira, I’m the biggest fight you can get, former world champion, the king of Brazil, the king of Miami, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter.

“What’s going to be bigger for your legacy Charles than coming and fighting me? You want the biggest fight, the ball is in your court let’s see if you’re a man of your word,” the American stated.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you want to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

