Colby Covington continues to call for a fight with Charles Oliveira

Controversial UFC star Colby Covington has made it clear that he’s interested in a showdown with Charles Oliveira.

We all know that Colby Covington is a controversial figure. He will say and do whatever is going to get him to where he needs to be. More often than not, it works, and he lands himself in a major fight. At this point, though, following his one-sided loss to Leon Edwards, nobody really knows what the immediate future holds for ‘Chaos’.

The man himself is full of ideas – and that’s exactly how he needs to be. Covington needs to go on the attack and really lure someone into a bout with him if he’s going to be successful in his pursuit of glory.

In a recent interview, he reiterated his desire to go one on one with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.