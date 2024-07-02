Ian Machado Garry admits frustration at not finishing Michael Page at UFC 303

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has admitted that he was left frustrated after failing to finish Michael Page at UFC 303.

At UFC 303, Ian Machado Garry managed to edge past Michael ‘Venom’ Page via decision. It wasn’t exactly the most exhilarating fight, though, and that’s us putting it lightly. Machado Garry struggled on the feet against MVP, which forced him to go to the grappling. It worked out, for the most part, as he kept his unbeaten mixed martial arts record intact.

Of course, every fighter wants to get a finish under their belt. It’s in their nature, and it improves the odds of them flying up the rankings in their division. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for the Irishman this time around.

In a post-fight interview, Ian opened up on his frustrations.