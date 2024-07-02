Ian Machado Garry admits frustration at not finishing Michael Page at UFC 303
UFC star Ian Machado Garry has admitted that he was left frustrated after failing to finish Michael Page at UFC 303.
At UFC 303, Ian Machado Garry managed to edge past Michael ‘Venom’ Page via decision. It wasn’t exactly the most exhilarating fight, though, and that’s us putting it lightly. Machado Garry struggled on the feet against MVP, which forced him to go to the grappling. It worked out, for the most part, as he kept his unbeaten mixed martial arts record intact.
Of course, every fighter wants to get a finish under their belt. It’s in their nature, and it improves the odds of them flying up the rankings in their division. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for the Irishman this time around.
In a post-fight interview, Ian opened up on his frustrations.
Machado Garry’s frustration
“I nearly had the heel hook as well. Look, that for me is just little details on locking up things,” Garry said. “I said to Demian (Maia), ‘Do you know what we need to do now? We need to go every possibility of finish and we need to lock in the minor details; hand position, head position, feet position. We just need to go over it all.’
“And it needs to be the same on the feet. I need to start working on these finishes because no one’s more irritated than me at having a third f**king decision in a row,” Garry continued. “Even though it’s against elite competition, it f*cks me off.”
What do you believe should be next for Ian Machado Garry in the UFC’s welterweight division? Will he fight for the title in the last 12-18 months? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
