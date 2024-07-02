Ian Machado Garry admits frustration at not finishing Michael Page at UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has admitted that he was left frustrated after failing to finish Michael Page at UFC 303.

Ian Machado Garry

At UFC 303, Ian Machado Garry managed to edge past Michael ‘Venom’ Page via decision. It wasn’t exactly the most exhilarating fight, though, and that’s us putting it lightly. Machado Garry struggled on the feet against MVP, which forced him to go to the grappling. It worked out, for the most part, as he kept his unbeaten mixed martial arts record intact.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s win over Michael Page at UFC 303: “I had that fight a draw”

Of course, every fighter wants to get a finish under their belt. It’s in their nature, and it improves the odds of them flying up the rankings in their division. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for the Irishman this time around.

In a post-fight interview, Ian opened up on his frustrations.

Machado Garry’s frustration

“I nearly had the heel hook as well. Look, that for me is just little details on locking up things,” Garry said. “I said to Demian (Maia), ‘Do you know what we need to do now? We need to go every possibility of finish and we need to lock in the minor details; hand position, head position, feet position. We just need to go over it all.’

“And it needs to be the same on the feet. I need to start working on these finishes because no one’s more irritated than me at having a third f**king decision in a row,” Garry continued. “Even though it’s against elite competition, it f*cks me off.”

Quotes via MMA News

What do you believe should be next for Ian Machado Garry in the UFC’s welterweight division? Will he fight for the title in the last 12-18 months? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Michael Page UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo and Alex Pereira

Henry Cejudo still isn't convinced by Alex Pereira after UFC 303

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024
Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 303
Jiri Prochazka

What's next for Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka after UFC 303?

Cole Shelton - July 1, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 303 with the light heavyweight title on the line in the main event of International Fight Week.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira's coach reveals UFC champ requested to fight in Perth just minutes after UFC 303 knockout win

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira still wants to fight in Perth at UFC 305 after his latest knockout win last Saturday.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler claims he’s been offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - July 1, 2024

Michael Chandler claims he has been offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev after his fight against Conor McGregor was scrapped.

Diego Lopes, Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes answers Movsar Evloev’s latest taunts after UFC 303 victory

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes issued a cold response to Movsar Evloev’s tweet during his UFC 303 victory.

Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry counters Shavkat Rakhmonov’s cold response to UFC 303 callout

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024
Henry Cejudo, Diego Lopes
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo says Diego Lopes's UFC 303 win shows he's not ready for top featherweights

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo feels featherweight star Diego Lopes isn’t ready for the elite 145lbers after UFC 303.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler gives surprising update on Conor McGregor fight: "New date loading"

Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024

It seems that UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is still full steam ahead on a fight with Conor McGregor.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega's manager explains sudden UFC 303 pull-out: "He couldn't recover or keep anything down"

Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024

According to Brian Ortega’s manager, his UFC 303 pull-out was largely due to the short notice he had to prepare.

Andrei Arlovski
UFC

Andrei Arlovski issues statement after parting ways with the UFC: "My book is not finished yet"

Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is disappointed with the end of his UFC career.