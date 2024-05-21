What’s next for Lerone Murphy and Edson Barboza after UFC Vegas 92?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 92, ranked featherweights threw down as Lerone Murphy took on Edson Barboza.

Murphy entered the fight with a record of 13-0-1 and was 5-0-1 in the UFC and on a five-fight winning streak. Barboza, meanwhile, was on a two-fight winning streak and was coming off an upset win over Sodiq Yusuff.

Ultimately, it was Murphy who got his hand raised as he beat Barboza by decision in the Brit’s first UFC main event. Following UFC Vegas 92, here is what I think should be next for the fighters involved in the main event.