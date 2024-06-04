VIDEO | Dustin Poirier gets a heroes welcome in Louisiana after UFC 302

By Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

A slew of fans and media greeted former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier upon returning home after UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier lost to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 302 main event on Saturday in Newark. After a back-and-forth four rounds in the Octagon, Makhachev sealed the win in Round 5 with a D’Arce choke submission to tap Poirier.

Despite his third career lineal UFC title defeat, Poirier remains one of the biggest stars in MMA. His path to the sport’s top began in Lafayette, LA where his passion for fighting was born.

After another crushing defeat at UFC 302, Poirier didn’t return home with a championship belt but returned home to a large, supportive fanbase.

Dustin Poirier gets championship welcome after UFC 302 loss

Watch an adoring crowd of fans and media greet Poirier in Lafayette below.

Poirier has helped put Louisiana on the map when it comes to discussing the biggest hotbeds in MMA. His rise as a superstar featured plenty of highs and lows, but ultimately led to the success he’s had in the cage.

UFC 302 might’ve been the last time that Poirier will compete in the Octagon after another failed attempt at becoming an undisputed champion. Before UFC 302, he suffered title losses to Charles Oliveira and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier has been at the center of some of the most memorable brawls in UFC history. His back-to-back knockout wins over Conor McGregor in 2021 etched his name among the UFC’s superstars.

After a BMF title loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, Poirier seemed in an uncertain position in his career. But, he received the UFC 302 title shot after a vicious knockout of Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in March.

If UFC 302 was the last we’ll see of Poirier, he went out on his shield inside the cage. If his return home is any indication of his star stock, he remains one of the most beloved athletes in Louisiana history.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier finds UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler press conference postponement to be "a little worrisome"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024
Jake Paul
Dana White

Jake Paul trolls Dana White amid UFC 303 press conference postponement: "I'm not going to talk about it publicly"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Jake Paul continues to poke at UFC CEO Dana White, this time amid the postponed UFC 303 press conference.

Sean Strickland Paulo Costa UFC 302
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland unsure Paulo Costa actually wanted to fight him at UFC 302: "I think Costa maybe just wanted to be friends"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Sean Strickland admits his UFC 302 bout with Paulo Costa was a “weird” one.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167
Dustin Jacoby

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167 with Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Stamann, and John Castaneda

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

In the 167th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Louisville.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White claims Jon Jones is still the best pound for pound fighter in the UFC

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on Dana White claiming that Jon Jones is still the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Jared Cannonier

UFC Louisville: ‘Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov‘ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean Strickland’s split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “Costa sucks off the back foot”

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya gave his thoughts on Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa in a reaction video on his YouTube channel.

Michael Chandler and Max Holloway
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen pitches Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler BMF title fight if Conor McGregor is unable to compete at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

MMA pundit Chael Sonnen has pitched the idea of Max Holloway vs Michael Chandler in a BMF title fight if Conor McGregor pulls out of UFC 303.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier UFC 302
Islam Makhachev

What's next for the stars of UFC 302?

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

The UFC was in Newark, New Jersey for UFC 302 with the lightweight title on the line.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Yves Edwards reveals Dustin Poirier entered UFC 302 with injured ribs and hadn't grappled for over two weeks

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Dustin Poirier entered his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev with a rib injury that impacted his training camp.