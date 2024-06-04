VIDEO | Dustin Poirier gets a heroes welcome in Louisiana after UFC 302

Dustin Poirier gets championship welcome after UFC 302 loss

Watch an adoring crowd of fans and media greet Poirier in Lafayette below.

Dustin Poirier gets a nice welcome on his return home in Lafayette, Louisiana 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4AusS6M1nC — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) June 4, 2024

Poirier has helped put Louisiana on the map when it comes to discussing the biggest hotbeds in MMA. His rise as a superstar featured plenty of highs and lows, but ultimately led to the success he’s had in the cage.

UFC 302 might’ve been the last time that Poirier will compete in the Octagon after another failed attempt at becoming an undisputed champion. Before UFC 302, he suffered title losses to Charles Oliveira and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier has been at the center of some of the most memorable brawls in UFC history. His back-to-back knockout wins over Conor McGregor in 2021 etched his name among the UFC’s superstars.

After a BMF title loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, Poirier seemed in an uncertain position in his career. But, he received the UFC 302 title shot after a vicious knockout of Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in March.

If UFC 302 was the last we’ll see of Poirier, he went out on his shield inside the cage. If his return home is any indication of his star stock, he remains one of the most beloved athletes in Louisiana history.