Islam Makhachev calls UFC 302 opponent Dustin Poirier a surefire UFC Hall of Famer: “One of the legends of our sport”

Islam Makhachev Shows Respect to Dustin Poirier Before UFC 302

During the second episode of his UFC 302 training camp vlog, Islam Makhachev shared why he believes fighting Dustin Poirier will be an honor (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“First of all, I want to say that Dustin is one of the legends of our sport,” Makhachev said. “He is someone who will undoubtedly be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He has been through many tough fights, many title fights, fought for the BMF title, and fought for the UFC title several times. Whether he loses or wins, he will always be a challenge for everyone.”

Makhachev admitted that he doesn’t think he’ll have to switch up his preparation for the Poirier fight, as he helped Khabib Nurmagomedov during his camp before “The Eagle” fought “The Diamond” back in 2019. Islam said he feels he already knows Dustin’s strengths and weaknesses, and he plans to exploit the holes on fight night.

When Makhachev steps inside the Octagon this weekend, he’ll be in search of his third successful UFC Lightweight Championship defense. As for Poirier, this could be his final crack at undisputed UFC gold. While Poirier is a former interim champion, he knows that winning the real prize would be a major accomplishment in a stellar career.