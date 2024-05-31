UFC 302: ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Weigh-in Results
The UFC 302 weigh-ins are in the books, and the championship main event has been made official.
The early morning weigh-ins took place today, and fans will be pleased to know that UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier have made weight, both tipping the scales at 155 pounds. They will collide in the UFC 302 headliner inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tomorrow night.
One-half of the co-main event, Sean Strickland, has weighed in at 185 pounds. Costa has also tipped the scales at 185, making the middleweight co-headliner official.
UFC 302 Weigh-ins: Champion and Challenger Tip The Scales
The UFC 302 weigh-ins have wrapped up. One fighter, André Lima has missed weight for his planned flyweight battle against Mitch Raposo by four pounds. “Borrachinha” was the last fighter to clock in this morning for his successful weigh-in.
Take a look at the UFC 302 weigh-in results below:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Islam Makhachev (155) (c) vs. Dustin Poirier (155) – for the UFC Lightweight Championship
- Sean Strickland (185) vs. Paulo Costa (185)
- Kevin Holland (185) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (185)
- Jailton Almeida (241) vs. Alexandr Romanov (265)
- Randy Brown (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170)
Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Roman Kopylov (185) vs. César Almeida (185)
- Niko Price (170) vs. Alex Morono (170)
- Grant Dawson (155) vs. Joe Solecki (155)
- Phil Rowe (171) vs. Jake Matthews (170)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Mickey Gall (170) vs. Bassil Hafez (170)
- Ailin Perez (135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)
- André Lima (130)* vs. Mitch Raposo (125)
* – Fighter missed weight
BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 302 on fight night. Join us for live results and video highlights throughout the night. We’ll also be bringing you updates of all the post-fight goodness, so keep it locked on our homepage after the fights as well.
