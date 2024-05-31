UFC 302: ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ Weigh-in Results

The UFC 302 weigh-ins are in the books, and the championship main event has been made official.

The early morning weigh-ins took place today, and fans will be pleased to know that UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier have made weight, both tipping the scales at 155 pounds. They will collide in the UFC 302 headliner inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tomorrow night.

One-half of the co-main event, Sean Strickland, has weighed in at 185 pounds. Costa has also tipped the scales at 185, making the middleweight co-headliner official.

