Marlon Vera plans to “make an example” of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

Vera’s thoughts on Figueiredo

“He’s a great fighter,” Vera said. “He seems like he punches hard, seems like he’s a strong guy. He’s been using a lot of his jiu-jitsu and wrestling lately, so maybe he feels that the power and size difference is too much. But he took the ground the last two opponents. Let’s see what he brings to the table. I just feel like I’m going to make an example of him, and I’m going to send him back to (flyweight).”

“It would be the easiest thing to give up and say, ‘This is not for me,’” Vera said. “To be honest, I’m very hungry. I just want to show a good example. Mainly to my kids, to my family, to the people that love me. But at the end of the day, this is a worldwide sport or business, or whatever you want to call it. You can inspire a lot of people by just showing you can come back.

“You can make adjustments in life. You can get up and get it done, and that’s what I’m doing right now. Why stay down when that’s the easiest option? Just let things go? I’m not meant for that. I’m looking forward to showing what I can do.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

