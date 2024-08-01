Marlon Vera plans to “make an example” of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC star Marlon Vera vows to make an example out of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Marlon Vera

In the eyes of many, Marlon Vera is one of the most exciting bantamweights on the planet. Beyond that, he’s probably one of the most watchable fighters on the UFC roster. However, in his last outing, he was beaten badly by Sean O’Malley as he failed in his attempt to capture the UFC bantamweight championship.

RELATED: Marlon Vera plans to “go to the basement and pull all the demons” in UFC Abu Dhabi fight with Deiveson Figueiredo

Now, he’s ready to get back in the win column. He’ll battle Deiveson Figueiredo on Saturday night with his hope being that he can prove to the masses why he belongs at the top of the division.

In a recent interview, ‘Chito’ made no secret of what he plans to do to his Brazilian foe.

Vera’s thoughts on Figueiredo

“He’s a great fighter,” Vera said. “He seems like he punches hard, seems like he’s a strong guy. He’s been using a lot of his jiu-jitsu and wrestling lately, so maybe he feels that the power and size difference is too much. But he took the ground the last two opponents. Let’s see what he brings to the table. I just feel like I’m going to make an example of him, and I’m going to send him back to (flyweight).”

“It would be the easiest thing to give up and say, ‘This is not for me,’” Vera said. “To be honest, I’m very hungry. I just want to show a good example. Mainly to my kids, to my family, to the people that love me. But at the end of the day, this is a worldwide sport or business, or whatever you want to call it. You can inspire a lot of people by just showing you can come back.

“You can make adjustments in life. You can get up and get it done, and that’s what I’m doing right now. Why stay down when that’s the easiest option? Just let things go? I’m not meant for that. I’m looking forward to showing what I can do.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you back in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

